AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 39.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 39.95% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.633.1988.1291.224.255.124.255.112.634.38

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