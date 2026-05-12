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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2026 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 37.69% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 75.00% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.69% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.89% to Rs 10.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.533.29 38 13.6913.30 3 OPM %111.2685.41 -88.2489.62 - PBDT4.832.64 83 14.1611.49 23 PBT4.832.62 84 14.1411.44 24 NP3.782.16 75 10.678.90 20

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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