AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.69% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 75.00% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.69% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.89% to Rs 10.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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