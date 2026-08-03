Adani Airport Holdings standalone net profit rises 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.26% to Rs 636.15 crore

Net profit of Adani Airport Holdings rose 33.47% to Rs 420.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 314.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.26% to Rs 636.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 437.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.636.15437.9380.7570.58550.78423.18544.97418.32420.36314.95

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