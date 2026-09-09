Adani Airport to raise USD 1 billion of primary equity capital

At pre-money equity valuation of USD 18 billion

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL), has entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore (~USD 1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of ~USD 18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India's airport infrastructure sector.

The participation of a consortium of long-term domestic and global investors represents a significant institutional endorsement of AAHL's scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential. The investment brings long-duration institutional capital into the business at a time when India's aviation sector is entering a sustained phase of passenger growth, capacity expansion and infrastructure investment.

AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders' Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL.

The proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL's portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of ~ 22 million sq. ft. of mixed use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other non aeronautical businesses including our ground handling business. These investments are expected to increase capacity to serve ~ 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL's integrated airport ecosystem.

The transaction follows AEL's successful Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India's largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.