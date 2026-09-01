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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions achieves highest ESG-score in utility sector globally

Adani Energy Solutions achieves highest ESG-score in utility sector globally

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) today said that it has achieved the distinction of being the highest ESG-scored company globally in the Utilities sector as assessed by S&P Global, following the completion of S&P Global's latest Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) review.

Following the review, the governance-related assessment that had previously been impacted was corrected thereby, resulting in significant enhancement of the company's ESG standing. As a result, AESL has secured an ESG Score of 90 out of 100, placing it at the top of the global utilities sector, against the industry average of 41. Prior to this review, AESL's score was at 81. The company's disclosure-based Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score has also increased by 17 points year-on-year to being at 90.

 

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 7:50 PM IST