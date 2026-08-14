Adani Energy Solutions acquires Vizag Power Transmission
Adani Energy Solutions has executed share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for acquiring 100% Equity Shares of Vizag Power Transmission (VPTL).
VPTL has been planned to facilitate integration and supply of power to the proposed Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia projects in the Vizag area, catering to an estimated demand of around 4,500 MW.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:04 PM IST