Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 124.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.41% to Rs 9711.08 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 124.22% to Rs 1149.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 512.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.41% to Rs 9711.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6819.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9711.086819.2830.9826.552026.391122.871441.04658.051149.06512.48

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