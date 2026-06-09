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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions inks deal to acquire Intellismart Infrastructure

Adani Energy Solutions inks deal to acquire Intellismart Infrastructure

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions has on 9 June 2026 at 12.34 P.M., signed the securities purchase and subscription agreement (SPSA) with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Energy Efficiency Services and Intellismart Infrastructure for (Intellismart) acquiring 100% of the equity share capital of Intellismart and redemption of the optionally convertible debentures of Intellismart held by NIIF (Transaction).
 

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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