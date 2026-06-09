Adani Energy Solutions inks deal to acquire Intellismart Infrastructure

Adani Energy Solutions has on 9 June 2026 at 12.34 P.M., signed the securities purchase and subscription agreement (SPSA) with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Energy Efficiency Services and Intellismart Infrastructure for (Intellismart) acquiring 100% of the equity share capital of Intellismart and redemption of the optionally convertible debentures of Intellismart held by NIIF (Transaction).