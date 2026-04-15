Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.4%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1180.05, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1180.05, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 18.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1181.05, up 0.34% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 31.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 247.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.