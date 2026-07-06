Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 3.34%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1621.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.53% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 8.05% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1621.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has added around 3.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39178.6, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1627.8, up 3.05% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 83.53% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% fall in NIFTY and a 8.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 330.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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