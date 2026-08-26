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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 4,700-cr transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 4,700-cr transmission project in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) won a key transmission project for evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra. The project, which entails an estimated capital expenditure of ~Rs 4,700 crore, will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project, called "Network Expansion Scheme in Western Region to Cater to Pumped Storage Potential near Satara (up to 4500 MW) - Part A", was won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, where AESL emerged as the lowest bidder.

Housed under Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission, the project will be delivered to the nation within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST