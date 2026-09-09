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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ent rallies as arm inks pact to raise $1 billion from marquee global investors

Adani Ent rallies as arm inks pact to raise $1 billion from marquee global investors

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Adani Enterprises jumped 6.09% to Rs 3,132.90 after the company's subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings(AAHL) has entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore (around $ 1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors.

The investor consortium comprises Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of approximately $18 billion. The investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion, the investor consortium will collectively hold around 5.54% in AAHL.

The proceeds will support airport modernisation and capacity expansion to serve approximately 200 million passengers annually, integrated Adani Airport City development of around 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development in the first phase and the continued scaling of AAHLs ground handling and non-aeronautical businesses.

 

Jeet Adani, non-executive director, Adani Airport Holdings, said, This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey. With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the worlds leading integrated airport platforms.

Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings, said, We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform. This ambition is buoyed by the exponential growth opportunities across India, the rising spending power of the Indian consumer, and the momentum of our city-side developments as powerful economic catalysts in the country's major urban centres. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their confidence and look forward to continuing on this path together as we build a truly world-class airport platform for India."

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Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,160.23 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net profit of Rs 885.23 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 49.92% YoY to Rs 32,923.98 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 11:31 AM IST