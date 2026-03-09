Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - CORR TOLLWAYS
Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, CORR TOLLWAYS (CTL) on 09 March 2026.
CTL shall be engaged in the business to undertake, operate and execute the Tolling, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) Phase I (Vandalur to Nemilichery) and Phase II (Nemilichery to Minjur in TPP Road), including all associated facilities and infrastructure, pursuant to the concession, license or authorization granted by the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TANSHA).
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:04 PM IST