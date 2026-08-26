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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 0.5%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 0.5%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3125.4, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% drop in NIFTY and a 45.57% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3125.4, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24283.9. The Sensex is at 77671.05, up 0.02%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 2.92% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13372.3, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3144.1, up 0.79% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 41.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% drop in NIFTY and a 45.57% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 126.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 1:05 PM IST