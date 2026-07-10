Adani Enterprises partners with French clean-technology company Dioxycle

To advance low-carbon chemical production in India

Adani Enterprises and Dioxycle, a French clean-technology company specialising in chemical manufacturing, today announced a long-term partnership to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India.

The initiative will begin with a pilot facility at an Adani Group's site to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity. Following successful validation, the partners plan to scale the technology for commercial manufacturing.

Formic acid and its derivatives are widely used across industries including textiles, agriculture and manufacturing. The project aims to demonstrate how captured carbon emissions can be converted into valuable products using clean energy.

The partnership combines Dioxycle's electrically driven chemical manufacturing technology with Adani Group's clean-energy capabilities, infrastructure platform and project execution expertise to create a new model for sustainable and cost-competitive chemical production.