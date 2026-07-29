Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1160.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 49.92% to Rs 32923.98 croreNet loss of Adani Enterprises reported to Rs 1160.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 885.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.92% to Rs 32923.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21961.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32923.9821961.20 50 OPM %15.2515.07 -PBDT3220.642750.23 17 PBT1294.641466.28 -12 NP-1160.23885.23 PL
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST