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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 20.30% to Rs 32439.31 crore

Net loss of Adani Enterprises reported to Rs 220.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3844.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 32439.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26965.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.56% to Rs 9339.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7099.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 100468.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97894.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32439.3126965.86 20 100468.6197894.75 3 OPM %11.5013.76 -13.9214.56 - PBDT2832.072549.41 11 10444.6310744.34 -3 PBT728.821313.00 -44 4309.296533.01 -34 NP-220.713844.91 PL 9339.477099.00 32

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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