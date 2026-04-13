Adani Enterprises rises after step down subsidiary incorporates four new subsidiaries

Adani Enterprises gained 2.96% to Rs 2,150 after the company announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Airport City, has incorporated four new wholly owned subsidiaries.

The newly incorporated entities AMACL, AJACL, ALACL, and ATACL were formed on April 8 and April 9, 2026. All four subsidiaries are based in India and are wholly owned by Adani Airport City, which is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The companies will be engaged in real estate activities involving owned or leased properties, construction of buildings on an own-account or contract basis, as well as development and operation of hotels, motels, and resorts offering short-term lodging facilities.

Each of the four subsidiaries has been incorporated with a paid-up share capital of Rs 10 lakh, comprising 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each, subscribed at face value.

Adani Enterprises clarified that 100% of the shareholding in all four entities is held by Adani Airport City.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit skyrocketed 97 times to Rs 5,627.02 crore on a 8.63% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 24,819.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.