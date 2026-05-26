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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green commissions cumulative 3.37 GWh BESS project in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green commissions cumulative 3.37 GWh BESS project in Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China and among the fastest executed globally.

The deployment includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL's total operational BESS capacity at Khavda, Gujarat to 3.37 GWh. The project was delivered within just 10 months of commencement of on-site construction, marking one of the fastest utility-scale battery storage deployments globally.

The commissioning marks a major milestone in strengthening grid reliability, peak-hour supply and enabling renewable energy to deliver dependable, round-the-clock power at scale. AGEL plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.

 

AGEL's 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day, supporting peak electricity demand of cities like Indore, Chandigarh or the entire state of Goa. It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours. This would be a game changer as battery storage will help keep renewable heavy grids stable and deliver green power round-the-clock.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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