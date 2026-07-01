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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy achieves 20 GW renewable milestone

Adani Green Energy achieves 20 GW renewable milestone

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first renewable energy company in India to achieve the milestone predominantly through greenfield development. The company generates over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually. The output represents nearly 3 per cent of India's electricity consumption, enough to power New York City for a year, or almost entire Mumbai and New Delhi combined.

The milestone comes within a decade of commissioning AGEL's first renewable energy project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition. The company added 5,051 megawatts (MW) in FY26, the highest annual renewable capacity addition by any company outside China.

 

Key highlights:

AGEL generates over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually, representing nearly 3% of India's electricity consumption and enough to power New York City for a year, or almost entire Mumbai and New Delhi combined AGEL is India's first and only renewable energy company to surpass 20 GW of operational capacity in record time predominantly through greenfield development Represents ~14% of India's utility-scale solar installations and ~12% of India's utility solar and wind capacity With 3.55 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) already operational, AGEL is advancing reliable, round-the-clock renewable power in support of its goal of achieving 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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