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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy arm signs joint venture agreement with Minerva

Adani Green Energy arm signs joint venture agreement with Minerva

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

To develop renewable energy project in India

Adani Renewable Energy Middle East (AGEL UAE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has signed a joint venture agreement with Minerva Holding RSC (Minerva), for Minerva Renewables Holding RSC (JVCo) on 08 April 2026.

EPointZero Holding RSC (EPointZero), the energy and infrastructure arm of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC Group), the largest listed company of UAE with market capitalization over US$ 230 billion, has entered in a joint venture with Adani Green Energy for development, construction and operation of RE projects, which the JV intends to develop in India. Minerva is wholly owned by EPointZero.

 

AGEL UAE shall invest in JVCo. for upto 20% interest, as per the joint venture agreement.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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