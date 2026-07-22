Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 18.51% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 4323.00 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy rose 18.51% to Rs 845.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 713.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 4323.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3741.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4323.003741.00 16 OPM %92.1881.32 -PBDT2216.001723.00 29 PBT1190.00956.00 24 NP845.00713.00 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) board extends term of redemption of preference shares issued to Tata Teleservices
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST