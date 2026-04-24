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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 72.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 72.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 3328.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 72.61% to Rs 397.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 3328.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3051.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.40% to Rs 1652.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1444.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 12326.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11047.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3328.003051.00 9 12326.0011047.00 12 OPM %86.6078.73 -87.3680.36 - PBDT1481.001239.00 20 5175.004595.00 13 PBT596.00576.00 3 1803.002097.00 -14 NP397.00230.00 73 1652.001444.00 14

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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