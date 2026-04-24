Adani Green Energy gains after Q4 PAT rises 34% YoY to Rs 514 crore

Adani Green Energy rose 2.45% to Rs 1,244.30 after the company reported a 34.20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 514 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 383 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 16.05% YoY to Rs 3,094 crore during the quarter under review.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 596 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 3.47% increase from Rs 576 crore in the same quarter last year. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 108 crore.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined marginally by 0.69% YoY to Rs 1,987 crore, while revenue from operations rose 22.19% to Rs 11,602 crore in FY26 compared to FY25.

Meanwhile, the board approved the reappointment of three independent directors for a second term. Romesh Sobti will continue as an independent director (non-executive) with effect from 20 September 2026. Neera Saggi and Dr Anup Shah have also been reappointed as independent directors (non-executive) with effect from 7 September 2026.

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.