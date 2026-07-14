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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1606.8, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% drop in NIFTY and a 8.08% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1606.8, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24082.6. The Sensex is at 77176.37, down 0.57%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 8.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39220.35, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1615.8, up 4.08% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is up 55.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% drop in NIFTY and a 8.08% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 310.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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