Adani Green Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1499.4, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% drop in NIFTY and a 15.14% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1499.4, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 22.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1509.7, up 0.66% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is up 47.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% drop in NIFTY and a 15.14% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 304.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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