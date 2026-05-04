Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 79.11 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) declined 15.56% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 79.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.36% to Rs 105.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 216.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 286.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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