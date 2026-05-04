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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 79.11 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) declined 15.56% to Rs 43.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 79.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.36% to Rs 105.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 216.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 286.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales79.1188.94 -11 286.13375.94 -24 OPM %88.9389.73 -88.8890.92 - PBDT72.1282.35 -12 200.36348.65 -43 PBT57.7367.93 -15 141.97290.09 -51 NP43.0250.95 -16 105.53216.98 -51

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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