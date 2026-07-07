Adani Group receives LME listing certification for 'Adani Copper'

Kutch Copper (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL), has earned London Metal Exchange (LME) certification for 'Adani Copper'. Approval by the world centre for the trading of industrial metals validates KCL's manufacturing excellence and responsible sourcing practices against strict global benchmarks, enabling Adani Copper cathodes to be delivered with warrants eligible for issuance against LME Copper futures contracts from 10 July 2026.

For the Adani Group, LME listing of Adani Copper as a Good Delivery brand for 'Copper Grade A' contracts places the brand alongside the world's leading copper brands, conferring international recognition and market credibility on the Group's entry into the metals sector and its emergence as a globally competitive producer of refined copper.

An LME-brand certification is a rigorous process involving superior quality assurances covering chemical composition, shape and weight alongside strict responsible sourcing protocols. The LME listing enables eligible Adani Copper cathodes to be placed on warrant in LME-approved warehouses, strengthening financing flexibility as LME-listed metal is recognised as high liquid asset that can be used as collateral. For the LME, the addition of Adani Copper broadens the exchange's deliverable base with high-quality cathode from a major new production hub, deepening the liquidity and geographic diversity of the global copper market.