Adani Group stocks climb after reports of US probe closure against Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks gained after reports said the US Justice Department has dropped all charges against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Adani Green Energy rose 3.73%. Adani Total Gas gained 2.61%. Adani Enterprises advanced 2.13%. Adani Energy Solutions added 0.62%. Adani Power climbed 0.70%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone edged up 0.05%.

According to reports, the US Department of Justice has permanently closed its securities and wire fraud case against Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. Prosecutors had earlier alleged that the Adani Group concealed bribery payments linked to solar power contracts in India while raising funds from US investors. The Adani Group had denied all allegations.

The case dates back to November 2024, when US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani and other executives over an alleged $250 million bribery scheme tied to renewable energy projects. The allegations had triggered sharp volatility in Adani Group stocks and increased scrutiny of the conglomerates global operations.

Separately, Adani Enterprises said it entered into a settlement agreement with the US Treasury Departments Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged Iran-related sanctions violations.

In an exchange filing dated 18 May 2026, the company said it agreed to pay $275 million to OFAC under a settlement agreement executed on 14 May 2026. The amount was reduced from a maximum statutory penalty of about $384.2 million. The company said the settlement was reached without admitting the allegations made by OFAC.

The matter relates to LPG shipments purchased between November 2023 and June 2025 from a Dubai-based trader and its affiliates. OFAC alleged that the cargoes may have originated from Iran, while US financial institutions processed 32 dollar-denominated payments worth around $192.1 million linked to the transactions.

The company said it cooperated with the investigation and implemented additional compliance measures.

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