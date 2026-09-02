Adani Ports announces incorporation of subsidiary - Astro Offshore MESA

Astro Offshore PTE, step down subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely, Astro Offshore MESA Company on 31 August 2026.

The proposed entity has been established to conduct its offshore operations locally in line with the Company's marine strategy to diversified its fleet globally. This development further reinforces APSEZ's strategy to build one of the world's largest integrated marine platforms, while expanding the geographic reach of its marine business.