Wednesday, September 02, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyIFCI ShareNifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareIndia Q1 GDP GrowthNepal FloodsIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports announces incorporation of subsidiary - Astro Offshore MESA

Adani Ports announces incorporation of subsidiary - Astro Offshore MESA

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Astro Offshore PTE, step down subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely, Astro Offshore MESA Company on 31 August 2026.

The proposed entity has been established to conduct its offshore operations locally in line with the Company's marine strategy to diversified its fleet globally. This development further reinforces APSEZ's strategy to build one of the world's largest integrated marine platforms, while expanding the geographic reach of its marine business.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement to scale up its EV trucks fleet to 600+ by Dec 2026

UltraTech Cement to scale up its EV trucks fleet to 600+ by Dec 2026

Nephrocare Health to acquire Kazakhstan-based Dialysis Center Almaty for Rs 11.6 crore

Nephrocare Health to acquire Kazakhstan-based Dialysis Center Almaty for Rs 11.6 crore

AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AKI India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty below 23,850; realty shares decline

Nifty below 23,850; realty shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST