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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports announces incorporation of subsidiary in Angola

Adani Ports announces incorporation of subsidiary in Angola

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that Astro Middle East Ship Management DMCC, step down subsidiary of Sunrise Worldwide Enterprise in which The Adani Harbour International FZCO (step down subsidiary of the Company) holds 80% stake, has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), namely, Astro Ship Management Angola (SU) LDA on 18 May 2026 (certificate received on 20 May 2026).
 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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