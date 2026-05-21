Adani Ports announces incorporation of subsidiary in Angola
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that Astro Middle East Ship Management DMCC, step down subsidiary of Sunrise Worldwide Enterprise in which The Adani Harbour International FZCO (step down subsidiary of the Company) holds 80% stake, has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), namely, Astro Ship Management Angola (SU) LDA on 18 May 2026 (certificate received on 20 May 2026).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST