Adani Ports April cargo volumes rises 12% YoY

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 36.2 MMT of total cargo in April 2024, registering a growth of 12% YoY.

APSEZ said that the growth was witnessed across all three broad cargo categories- dry (over 7% YoY), liquid & gas (more than 29%), and container (over 14%).

The firm stated that growth continued in the logistics segment with rail volumes of around 49,430 TEUs (up 5% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of around 1.8 MMT (up 26%).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 67.87% to Rs 2,208.41 on 44.59% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,920.10 crore during the quarter in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 1,335.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The company stated that it has recorded growth across most domestic ports, with Dhamra Port recording its highest ever monthly cargo of 4.38 MMT.