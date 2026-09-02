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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports gains after recording 50 MMT handled cargo volume in August'26

Adani Ports gains after recording 50 MMT handled cargo volume in August'26

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.22% to Rs 1666 after the company said that the company had handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026.

The cargo volume is higher by 19% as compared with the figure of 41.9 MMT recorded in August 2025.

For August26, all-round cargo growth was driven by dry cargo (up 25% YoY) and containers (up 15% YoY). During August26, logistics rail volume stood at 54,131 TEUs (representing a sequential increase of 6%).

For the April to August 2026 period, APSEZ has handled 234.4 MMT of cargo (up 16% YoY) led by dry cargo (up 17% YoY) and containers (15% YoY). The year-to-date (YTD) logistics rail volume stood at 2,50,461 TEUs (down 33% YoY).

 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the largest private port operator in India.

The company had reported 9.23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3620.40 crore on a 18.57% increase in revenue to Rs 10,820.80 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST