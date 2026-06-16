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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports gains on expanding partnership with Kaleris to accelerate ai-led transformation

Adani Ports gains on expanding partnership with Kaleris to accelerate ai-led transformation

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.18% to Rs 1825.70 after the company said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Kaleris to drive next-generation capabilities across its ports and logistics network.

The partnership is part of its broader 2030 objectives involving an outlay of $850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades and an ambitious one billion tonnes of cargo handling capability per annum.

The multi-year agreement will see Kaleris deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports.

Building on phase-1 deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, planning, optimisation and automation capabilities across its maritime and logistics network, The deployment of Kaleris advanced optimization is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains, which would be up to 20% improvement in rubber tyred gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity.

 

Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), APSEZ, said: "AI enabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics.

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While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command and control capabilities, the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience.

APSEZ is the largest private port operator in India.

The company had reported 10.44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,328.96 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,737.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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