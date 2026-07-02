Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 13% to 46.8 MMT in Jun'26
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled cargo volume of 46.8 MMT in Jun'26 (+13%) while Q1FY27 cargo volume stood at 138.1 MMT (+15%).
During Jun'26, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 46.8 MMT (+13% YoY), led by containers (+18% YoY) and liquids (+11% YoY).
For the quarter ended 30th June 2026, APSEZ handled 138.1 MMT cargo (+15% YoY), led by containers (+18% YoY) and liquids (+12% YoY).
Logistics rail volume during Jun'26 stood at 48,650 TEUs (-22% YoY). For the quarter ended 30th June, 2026, Logistics rail volumes stood at 1,45,310 TEUs (19% YoY).
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:17 AM IST