Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 19% YoY in Aug'26

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026, representing a 19% growth YoY.

For August'26, all-round cargo growth was driven by dry cargo (25% YoY) and containers (15% YoY). YTD August'26, APSEZ has handled 234.4 MMT of cargo (16% YoY) led by dry cargo (17% YoY) and containers (15% YoY).

During August'26, Logistics rail volume stood at 54,131 TEUs (representing a sequential increase of 6%). YTD August'26, Logistics rail volume stood at 2,50,461 TEUs (-33% YoY).