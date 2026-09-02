Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 19% YoY in Aug'26
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026, representing a 19% growth YoY.
For August'26, all-round cargo growth was driven by dry cargo (25% YoY) and containers (15% YoY). YTD August'26, APSEZ has handled 234.4 MMT of cargo (16% YoY) led by dry cargo (17% YoY) and containers (15% YoY).
During August'26, Logistics rail volume stood at 54,131 TEUs (representing a sequential increase of 6%). YTD August'26, Logistics rail volume stood at 2,50,461 TEUs (-33% YoY).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST