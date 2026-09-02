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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 19% YoY in Aug'26

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 19% YoY in Aug'26

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026, representing a 19% growth YoY.

For August'26, all-round cargo growth was driven by dry cargo (25% YoY) and containers (15% YoY). YTD August'26, APSEZ has handled 234.4 MMT of cargo (16% YoY) led by dry cargo (17% YoY) and containers (15% YoY).

During August'26, Logistics rail volume stood at 54,131 TEUs (representing a sequential increase of 6%). YTD August'26, Logistics rail volume stood at 2,50,461 TEUs (-33% YoY).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST