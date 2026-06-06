Adani Ports incorporates UAE-based step-down subsidiary for marine operations

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has incorporated a new step-down wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates as part of its marine business expansion strategy.

In a regulatory filing on 5 June 2026, the company said its step-down subsidiary, The Adani Harbour International FZCO, has incorporated Harbour International Shipping FZCO in the UAE.

The newly incorporated entity will be engaged in ship management and operations. APSEZ said the subsidiary has been established to conduct offshore operations locally and support the company's strategy of diversifying its global fleet.

According to the filing, Harbour International Shipping FZCO was incorporated on 5 June 2026 with an authorised capital of 100 shares of AED 1,000 each. The Adani Harbour International FZCO holds 100% of the shares in the new entity.

The company said the incorporation aligns with its objective of expanding the geographic reach of its marine business and strengthening its integrated marine platform.

APSEZ added that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation.

APSEZ is the largest private port operator in India. It reported 10.44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,328.96 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,737.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.82% to settle at Rs 1823.10 on Friday, 5 June 2026.

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