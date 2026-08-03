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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 15% growth in handled cargo volumes in July'26

Adani Ports records 15% growth in handled cargo volumes in July'26

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
During July 2026, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) handled cargo volume of 46.3 MMT (+15% YoY), led by growth across all cargo categories, including dry cargo (+21% YoY).

YTD July 2026, APSEZ handled 184.4 MMT cargo (+15% YoY), led by containers (+15% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during July 2026 stood at 51,020 TEUs (+5% sequentially, -16% YoY). YTD July 2026, Logistics rail volumes stood at 1,96,330 TEUs (-18% YoY).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:05 AM IST