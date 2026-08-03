Adani Ports records 15% growth in handled cargo volumes in July'26
During July 2026, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) handled cargo volume of 46.3 MMT (+15% YoY), led by growth across all cargo categories, including dry cargo (+21% YoY).
YTD July 2026, APSEZ handled 184.4 MMT cargo (+15% YoY), led by containers (+15% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY).
Logistics rail volume during July 2026 stood at 51,020 TEUs (+5% sequentially, -16% YoY). YTD July 2026, Logistics rail volumes stood at 1,96,330 TEUs (-18% YoY).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:05 AM IST