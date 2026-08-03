Adani Ports records 15% growth in handled cargo volumes in July'26

During July 2026, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) handled cargo volume of 46.3 MMT (+15% YoY), led by growth across all cargo categories, including dry cargo (+21% YoY).

YTD July 2026, APSEZ handled 184.4 MMT cargo (+15% YoY), led by containers (+15% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during July 2026 stood at 51,020 TEUs (+5% sequentially, -16% YoY). YTD July 2026, Logistics rail volumes stood at 1,96,330 TEUs (-18% YoY).