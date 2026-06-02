Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in May'26 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced that it has handled 48.3 million metric tons (MMT) of total cargo in May 2026, which is higher by 16% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The growth in cargo volumes was led by liquids (up 33% YoY), containers (up 17% YoY). Logistics rail volume during May 2026 stood at 48,170 TEUs, down 19% YoY.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

The company had reported 10.44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,328.96 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,737.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.84% to end at Rs 1816 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News