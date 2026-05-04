Adani Ports rises after April volumes rise by 15% YoY to 43.1 MMT
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone added 2.47% to Rs 1696.10 after the company announced that it has handled 43.1 million metric tons (MMT) of total cargo in April 2026, which is higher by 15% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The growth in cargo volumes was led by containers (up 17% YoY) and dry cargo (up 17% YoY).
Logistics rail volume during April 2026 stood at 48,490 TEUs, down 16% YoY.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.
The company had reported 10.44% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,328.96 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,737.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST