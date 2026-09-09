Adani Ports rises after emerging as highest bidder for two bulk berths at Paradip port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 3.93% to Rs 1776 after the company said that it has emerged as the highest bidder and received the letter of award for the development and operation of two dry bulk berths at Paradip port, Odisha.

The addition of 18 million metric tonnes (MMT) of new capacity will take APSEZs total domestic portfolio to 671 MMT, advancing its target of reaching 1 billion tonnes of cargo throughput by 2030.

Under the 30-year concession project to be executed under the public-private partnership model, APSEZ will develop CQ-I and CQ-II berths with mechanized cargo handling systems, deep-draft berths and large-scale storage infrastructure.

Located in a mineral-rich hinterland amid major steel plants, Paradip is Indias second-largest major port and a vital bulk cargo gateway.

The Paradip terminal will boost APSEZs capacity to handle rising volumes of coal, limestone, and other dry bulk commodities, while expanding its reach across core industrial and manufacturing clusters in eastern and central India.

This capacity addition addresses high utilisation across India's East Coast ports amid growing cargo demand. Supported by hinterland steel expansions and government push for domestic coal, the project eases regional capacity bottlenecks to drive industrial growth.

Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO, APSEZ, said: "The Paradip concession will strengthen APSEZs presence on the East Coast and expand our access to one of India's most important industrial and mineral-rich hinterlands.

With Paradip, APSEZ's network grows to 16 ports and terminals across India's 11,000-km coastline, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated port, logistics and marine solutions through the country's most comprehensive transport infrastructure platform.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the largest private port operator in India.

The company had reported 9.23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3620.40 crore on a 18.57% increase in revenue to Rs 10,820.80 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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