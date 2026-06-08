Adani Ports' step-down arm secures 10-year marine services contract for Southern Energy FLNG project

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export, marking its entry into South America and expanding its international marine services footprint.

The contract has been awarded to APSEZ's step-down subsidiary, The Adani Harbour International FZCO, through a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group following a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA). The award strengthens APSEZ's presence across international energy logistics value chains and underscores its growing capabilities in specialised marine services.

Under the agreement, the consortium will provide end-to-end marine services, including tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support and crew transfer services. The scope will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel and one crew boat.

The Southern Energy FLNG project is being developed by SESA, a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy (PAE). Located in the San Mats Gulf in Argentina's R Negro Province, the project will liquefy natural gas from the General San Martin pipeline aboard the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo, with commercial operations expected to begin in September 2027.

In its first phase, the project is expected to produce 2.45 MT of LNG annually, equivalent to approximately 28 cargoes per year, making it Argentina's first operational LNG export project.

The contract will be executed through Meridian Transportes Marimos S.A., the 51:49 joint venture between Adani Harbour International FZCO and Meridian Group.