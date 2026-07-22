Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 18901.89 crore

Net profit of Adani Power rose 41.98% to Rs 4805.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3384.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 18901.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14109.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18901.8914109.1542.0540.297585.415292.906418.184204.314805.693384.86

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