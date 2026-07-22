Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 18901.89 croreNet profit of Adani Power rose 41.98% to Rs 4805.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3384.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 18901.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14109.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18901.8914109.15 34 OPM %42.0540.29 -PBDT7585.415292.90 43 PBT6418.184204.31 53 NP4805.693384.86 42
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST