Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 14223.09 crore

Net profit of Adani Power rose 52.34% to Rs 4017.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2636.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 14223.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14237.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.81% to Rs 12834.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12938.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 54240.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56203.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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