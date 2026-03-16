Adani Power gains after securing LoA for supplying 1,600 MW thermal power from MSEDCL

Adani Power rose 1.16% to Rs 148.40 after the company said that it has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for the long-term supply of 1,600 MW of thermal power under a power supply agreement (PSA).

The contract will run for 25 years, with the first-year tariff quoted at Rs 5.30 per kWh. Power supply is expected to commence from FY203031 and will be sourced from one of the companys upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects.

The award follows a competitive bidding process in which Adani Power emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder.

With this development, Adani Power has now tied-up long-term PSAs of 13.3 GW out of its 23.8 GW under-implementation pipeline, marking a significant step towards its stated objective of securing almost its entire capacity under such contracts.

More than 95% of Adani Powers current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is now tied up under medium-to-long-term PSAs, while over 55% of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is secured under 25-year PSAs, providing strong visibility and stability of volumes and revenue.

S.B. Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said: "With Indias power demand continuing to rise steadily, long-term and reliable capacity addition is critical to ensure energy security.

This LoA from MSEDCL reflects the competitiveness of Adani Powers cost structure, our ability to deliver dependable baseload power and our commitment to supporting Indias growing electricity needs through long-term partnerships.

As India's leading private power producer, we are keen to support Maharashtra's and the nation's ambitious development goals with reliable and affordable electricity supply."

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.89% to Rs 2479.58 crore on 8.92% fall in revenue to Rs 12,451.44 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News