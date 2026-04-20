Adani Power hits record high after incorporating nuclear energy arm

Adani Power rose 3.15% to Rs 204.65 after the company announced the incorporation of a step-down wholly owned subsidiary.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 207.30 today. It has risen 36.63% in one month and 88.32% in one year.

The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy, has incorporated Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy on 13 April 2026. The certificate of incorporation was received on 18 April 2026.

The new entity will operate in the nuclear energy segment. It will focus on generation, transmission, and distribution of power derived from nuclear and atomic energy.

Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Atomic Energy. The latter is fully owned by Adani Power.

The company said the subsidiary has been incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The incorporation has been done through cash subscription.

The move marks the companys entry into the nuclear power segment.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 18.89% to Rs 2479.58 crore on 8.92% fall in revenue to Rs 12,451.44 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.