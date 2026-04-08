Adani Power Ltd spurts 3.18%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.55, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.55, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 21.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 525.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 419.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.9, up 2.88% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 65.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 30.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.