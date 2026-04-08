Wednesday, April 08, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd spurts 3.18%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Power Ltd spurts 3.18%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.55, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.55, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 21.16% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 525.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 419.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.9, up 2.88% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 65.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 30.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Siemens Ltd gains for fifth session

Siemens Ltd gains for fifth session

ABB India Ltd up for five straight sessions

ABB India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5%, up for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5%, up for fifth straight session

Reliance Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Reliance Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 11.05%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 11.05%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI Repo Rates on Home Loan EMITCS Q4 Result PreviewBank FD Rates in AprilGold and Silver Rate todayUS Iran War CeasefireRBI MPC RatesiPhone Air 2 LaunchLPG Crisis