Adani Power Q1 PAT rises 42% YoY to Rs 4,806 crore on strong revenue growth

Adani Power (APL) reported a 41.97% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,805.69 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,384.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 33.97% YoY to Rs 18,901.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 14,109.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 52.65% YoY to Rs 6,418.18 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,204.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated continuing EBITDA rose 21.6% YoY to Rs 6,983 crore, marking the companys highest-ever quarterly performance. The growth was supported by strong operational performance despite higher fuel costs.

Consolidated power sale volume increased 16.9% to 28.8 billion units (BU) in Q1 FY27 from 24.6 BU in Q1 FY26, driven by higher operating capacity and robust power demand.

The companys consolidated plant load factor (PLF) improved to 77.9% in Q1 FY27 from 67% in the corresponding quarter last year.

India witnessed strong power demand during the quarter due to a hotter-than-usual summer, with peak power demand touching a record 270.8 GW in May 2026. Energy consumption increased 8.4% year-on-year to 485.4 BU during Q1 FY27. The Day-Ahead Market Clearing Price on the Indian Energy Exchange rose 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 5.1 per unit, while the Real-Time Market Clearing Price increased 13.8% to Rs 4.5 per unit.

During the quarter, Adani Power acquired the 180 MW Churk thermal power plant, a 24% equity stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures (2,220 MW), and an 11.49% equity stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company (1,980 MW) under the approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates.

The company also signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for supplying 1,600 MW power from a proposed 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant under the DBFOO model.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said, Adani Power has once again demonstrated strength of its efficient and cost-competitive portfolio and operational excellence in various spheres by posting its highest ever quarterly EBITDA on continuing basis. APL has consolidated firmly on the path to expand its portfolio to 45GW, with rapid progress on ongoing projects and strong liquidity from current operations. As we expand our reach further with the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates stake in power assets, we are also diversifying into domestic and international hydro power projects and preparing ourselves to enter new opportunities in the nuclear power field. We are strongly committed to helping India meet its long term development goals with the supply of reliable and competitive electricity.

Meanwhile, the board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities via a qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible modes, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals.

The board also approved a proposal to increase the company's borrowing limit to Rs 1,00,000 crore from Rs 75,000 crore, subject to shareholders' approval and other statutory and regulatory clearances. The enhanced limit will enable the company to raise funds through loans, borrowings, debt securities and other permissible instruments in one or more tranches.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The counter slipped 1.52% to Rs 216.95 on the BSE.

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