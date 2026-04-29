Adani Power Q4 PAT jumps 64% to Rs 4,271 cr

Adani Power (APL) reported a 64.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,271.40 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to Rs 2,599.23 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 14,223.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14,237.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 34.43% YoY to Rs 4,383.98 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3,261.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys reported EBITDA increased 27.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,498.47 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5,110.83 crore in Q4 FY25. On a continuing basis, EBITDA rose 9.32% YoY to Rs 5,572.64 crore, driven by higher PPA tariff contribution and improved operating efficiency, partly offset by lower merchant realization.

During the quarter, the company reported a plant load factor (PLF) of 74.0% compared with 74.2% in Q4 FY25. Power sales volume increased to 27.2 billion units (BU) from 26.4 BU, supported by higher operating capacity. Installed capacity stood at 18,150 MW as of March 2026.

All-India power demand rose 1.6% YoY to 422 billion units in Q4, with growth picking up towards the end of the quarter amid rising temperatures. However, unseasonal rains and a higher share of renewable energy curtailed demand earlier in the quarter.

This, along with lower merchant market prices, weighed on realizations. The average market clearing price on the IEX day-ahead market declined 12.4% during the quarter. Merchant and short-term sales volumes fell to 5.2 billion units from 5.6 billion units a year ago, reflecting subdued demand in the spot market.

During the quarter, the company secured a 1,600 MW long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) from Maharashtra under the DBFOO model. Additionally, a subsidiary signed a 558 MW PPA with a Tamil Nadu discom. With these additions, around 95% of Adani Powers operating capacity is now tied up under long- and medium-term PPAs, enhancing earnings visibility.

S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, said, As the world goes through another energy price shock, the security and sovereignty of Indias energy supply assume critical importance. Our abundant natural resources, including coal, will power our growth and development for a long time. As India progresses quickly to achieve its renewable energy targets, thermal power is rising to the challenge of stabilizing the grid and meeting peak demand. At the same time, Adani Power is consistently crossing significant milestones in its ongoing 23.7 GW capacity expansion and tying up long-term PPAs while generating strong profitability and healthy cash flows in a dynamic demand environment. We are well set to achieve our capacity expansion targets and register multifold earnings growth over the coming years, while following a prudent capital allocation policy to seize the next phase of opportunities.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

Shares of Adani Power fell 1.99% to close at Rs 219.10 on the BSE.

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