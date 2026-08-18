Adani Power receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE
Adani Power announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit ratings of long-term bank facilities and long term / short term bank facilities of Adani Power to CARE AA+; Stable and CARE AA+; Stable / CARE A1+ respectively. The rating agency has also upgraded the credit rating assigned to APL's Non-Convertible Debentures to AA+; Stable.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST